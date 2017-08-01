Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano react to new Xfinity and Truck restrictions | NASCAR RACE HUB

Keselowski and Logano share their thoughts on NASCAR's announcement to further limit Cup driver participation in Xfinity and Truck series competition.

More Race Hub Videos

Brad Keselowski & Joey Logano react to new Xfinity & Truck restrictions | NASCAR RACE HUB

Brad Keselowski & Joey Logano react to new Xfinity & Truck restrictions | NASCAR RACE HUB

1 hr ago

Radioactive: Pocono - "Punch him in the face for me." | NASCAR RACE HUB

Radioactive: Pocono - "Punch him in the face for me." | NASCAR RACE HUB

1 hr ago

Winner's Weekend: Kyle Busch at Pocono | NASCAR RACE HUB

Winner's Weekend: Kyle Busch at Pocono | NASCAR RACE HUB

23 hours ago

Kyle Busch nabs a playoff spot with win at Pocono | NASCAR RACE HUB

Kyle Busch nabs a playoff spot with win at Pocono | NASCAR RACE HUB

1 day ago

Barney Visser 1-on-1 with Jeff Hammond | NASCAR RACE HUB

Barney Visser 1-on-1 with Jeff Hammond | NASCAR RACE HUB

5 days ago

Joe Gibbs Racing suspends two Furniture Row Racing crew members | NASCAR RACE HUB

Joe Gibbs Racing suspends two Furniture Row Racing crew members | NASCAR RACE HUB

5 days ago

More Race Hub Videos»

FOX Sports Go