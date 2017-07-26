Team Penske signs Ryan Blaney, Paul Menard to the Wood Brothers | NASCAR RACE HUB
Paul Menard will drive the Wood Brothers No. 21 Ford in 2018, taking over for Ryan Blaney who will drive a third full-time car for Team Penske.
