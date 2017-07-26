Team Penske signs Ryan Blaney, Paul Menard to the Wood Brothers | NASCAR RACE HUB

Paul Menard will drive the Wood Brothers No. 21 Ford in 2018, taking over for Ryan Blaney who will drive a third full-time car for Team Penske.

Brad Keselowksi reacts to Adam Stevens confronting the No. 78 team | NASCAR RACE HUB

Team Penske signs Ryan Blaney, Paul Menard to the Wood Brothers | NASCAR RACE HUB

Brad Keselowski comments on multi-year dear with Team Penske | NASCAR RACE HUB

Radioactive: Indianapolis - "(Expletive). I'm on fire." | NASCAR RACE HUBHUB

Brad Keselowski signs extension with Team Penske, Xfinity restrictions coming | NASCAR RACE HUB

Check out this verbal altercation between Adam Stevens and the No. 78 crew members | NASCAR RACE HUB

