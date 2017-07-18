Jeff Gordon: The Race that Changed My Life | NASCAR RACE HUB
Jeff Gordon explains why the inaugural Brickyard 400 in 1994 is the race that changed his life.
- nascar-race-hub
- page-type-video
- Truck
- video-contentType-feature
- video-network-fox_sports_1
- video-origin-national_fox_cable
- video-primary-auto_nascar
- video-show-nascar_race_hub
- Xfinity
-
More Race Hub Videos
Radioactive: Loudon - "Now it's just (expletive) hodgepodge." | NASCAR RACE HUB
15 mins ago
Jeff Gordon: The Race that Changed My Life | NASCAR RACE HUB
15 mins ago
The spectacle that is the Eldora Dirt Dirby | NASCAR RACE HUB
15 mins ago
Thanks to Hamlin's win at Loudon, the losing streak is over for Joe Gibbs Racing | NASCAR RACE HUB
1 day ago
Winner's Weekend: Denny Hamlin - Loudon | NASCAR RACE HUB
1 day ago
Watch Denny Hamlin hold off Kyle Larson to win Loudon | NASCAR RACE HUB
1 day ago
More Race Hub Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED