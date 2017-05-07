Wildest photos from the Big One at Talladega Superspeedway

Calamity ensued when AJ Allmendinger turned Chase Elliott at the front of the field with 20 laps to go in the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The result was the Big One that involved 18 cars, including Allmendinger, Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon, and Danica Patrick among others.

Check out some of the wildest images from the incident: