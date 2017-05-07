Wildest photos from the Big One at Talladega Superspeedway Tim Durr @timdurr May 7, 2017 at 5:58p ET Calamity ensued when AJ Allmendinger turned Chase Elliott at the front of the field with 20 laps to go in the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The result was the Big One that involved 18 cars, including Allmendinger, Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon, and Danica Patrick among others. Check out some of the wildest images from the incident: Marvin Gentry Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Marvin Gentry Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Getty Images Getty Images Marvin Gentry Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Marvin Gentry Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Next Gallery 11 Top 10 drivers after Stage 2 in GEICO 500 at Talladega Start Gallery » FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes Play Now!