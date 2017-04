Jimmie Johnson’s seventh victory at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday was a reminder of just how good Johnson is at that track.

There are now just 11 active drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series who have won at least 10 races their respective careers.

Naturally, each of the 11 drivers are better at some tracks than others.

But each of them has at least one favorite track.

Here are the 11 active Cup drivers with at least 10 race victories apiece, and where their best tracks are.