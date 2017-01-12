Where does Carl Edwards rank among non-champions?
10 best drivers who never won a championship
The surprise announcement by Carl Edwards that he won’t race in 2017 means that in all likelihood, the Missouri native will end his career having never won a championship in what is now known as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.
Edwards is in good company. A lot of great drivers have raced well in NASCAR but never captured a championship. Here are top 10 NASCAR drivers who won their fair share of races, but never managed to secure a title.NASCAR via Getty Images Chris Trotman
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
The third-generation racer has 26 victories in his career and particularly has excelled at superspeedways. And until he suffered a season-ending concussion midway through 2016, he was running well, winning a total of seven races in 2014-15.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Fred Lorenzen
Known as “The Golden Boy,” Lorenzen won 16.5 percent of his NASCAR Premier Series starts, best on this list. All told, Lorenzen made only 158 starts — the equivalent of about 4.5 full seasons these days — but he won 26 times. In 1963, he became the first driver in NASCAR history to earn more than $100,000 in prize money in a season.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Tim Richmond
A true wild-card in the mix, Richmond had incredible natural ability and in 1986, he won seven races, which appeared to position him to make a championship run the following season. But Richmond got sick in 1987 and died of AIDS two years later. There’s no telling what he could have done had he stayed healthy.Bob Harmeyer Getty Images
Curtis Turner
Hard to believe, perhaps, but Turner never ran more than 21 races in a single season. He was a phenomenal talent who won 9.24 percent of his NASCAR Premier Series starts, an impressive total. Turner had 17 victories, but his career was cut short because he was suspended by NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. in 1961 for trying to unionize the drivers.
Denny Hamlin
A 29-time race winner, Hamlin ranks fourth among drivers in terms of most victories without a championship, trailing only Junior Johnson (50 wins), Mark Martin (40) and Fireball Roberts (33). Hamlin nearly won the 2010 title and made it to the final championship round of the Chase in 2014.Getty Images Sarah Glenn
Carl Edwards
The case for Edwards is consistent excellence. Six times in the 12 full seasons Edwards competed in, he wound up in the top five in Cup points. In 2011, he tied Tony Stewart for the title but lost the title on a tiebreaker. He came close again last year, only to be knocked out by late-race contact with Joey Logano in the final 10 laps of the last race of the season. Edwards won 28 races in his career.Getty Images Getty Images
Mark Martin
The math here is compelling: Martin finished second a record five times. In those seasons when he wound up second, the champs were Dale Earnhardt (twice), Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and Jimmie Johnson, four guys who combined to win 21 titles. Martin trails only Junior Johnson in race victories by drivers who haven’t won titles.© , Michael L. Levitt © 2013, Michael L. Levitt
Davey Allison
It is always hard judging drivers who died early and determining where they would end up. In his final full season of 1992, Allison nearly won a title. More importantly, he won 19 races in just 191 starts. Had he raced another 10-15 years, it’s not unreasonable to project him as winning 50-60 races and one or more titles.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Fireball Roberts
Another driver who perished in the prime of his career, Roberts died after a fiery crash in the 1964 World 600. He won 16 percent of his starts — 33 victories in 206 starts — and finished in the top five in an astounding 45 percent of his starts. On top of that, Roberts had true star power and was regarded as NASCAR’s first true superstar.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Junior Johnson
One of the five members of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame class, Johnson never won a championship only because he never tried. Most seasons he ran only 50 to 60 percent of the races in a given year. Still, he won 16 percent of his starts and was one of the best ever.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images