Where does Carl Edwards rank among non-champions?

10 best drivers who never won a championship

The surprise announcement by Carl Edwards that he won’t race in 2017 means that in all likelihood, the Missouri native will end his career having never won a championship in what is now known as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Edwards is in good company. A lot of great drivers have raced well in NASCAR but never captured a championship. Here are top 10 NASCAR drivers who won their fair share of races, but never managed to secure a title.

NASCAR via Getty Images

Chris Trotman