Logano earned his first win of the 2017 season in his 300th career Monster Energy Series start Sunday at Richmond, but not without a hot pursue from teammate Brad Keselowski in the closing laps.

"I don’t think we would have been able to win the race and hold off Kyle (Busch) if it had stayed green," Logano said. "The caution came out. The boys had a great stop which gave us good track position to pass the cars that stayed out. I knew the No. 2 (Keselowski) was so much faster than everybody and I had to get out there as quick and as far as I could. He was on his way to catch me. I think he was catching me a couple tenths a lap.

"That was all I had inside the car and I burned them up early trying to go," he added. "I am proud of the effort of the team. We executed under pressure today and brought a car home that was a 5th-10th place car home to Victory Lane.”