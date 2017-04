RICHMOND, Va. -- David Wilson isn’t your typical auto racing industry executive. Not by a long shot.

In his capacity as president and general manager of TRD, U.S.A., Wilson oversees Toyota’s vast racing operations in the United States, which includes NASCAR, the NHRA,USAC, off-road racing and sports-car racing, among others.

A degreed mechanical engineer from Virginia Tech — he wears his VT hat faithfully and proudly at Richmond and Bristol — Wilson is also a decorated Army officer who served in the 101st Airborne Division, earning the Meritorious Service Medal and the Air Assault Badge, among other honors.

Under Wilson’s leadership, Toyota driver Kyle Busch won the driver championship in what is now the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2015. Last year, Toyota took its first-ever NASCAR Manufacturers’ Championship in the Cup Series. So Wilson knows what he’s talking about.

More than that, though, when Wilson speaks, he shoots straight. He doesn’t brag about Toyota’s successes or make excuses about their stumbles. Ask him a direct question and you’ll get a direct answer.

Saturday at Richmond International Raceway, Wilson sat down with FOXSports.com for an exclusive conversation to talk about the 2017 NASCAR season from Toyota’s perspective and today’s Toyota Owners 400 at RIR (FOX, 1:30 p.m. ET). Excerpts follow.