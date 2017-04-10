Top 30 in Monster Energy Series points standings after Texas

1
Kyle Larson, 315 points (6 playoff points)
2
Chase Elliott, 298 (2 playoff points)
3
Martin Truex Jr., 275 (9 playoff points)
4
Brad Keselowski, 274 (10 playoff points)
5
Joey Logano, 243 (1 playoff point)
6
Ryan Blaney, 224 (2 playoff points)
7
Kyle Busch, 211 (1 playoff point)
8
Jamie McMurray, 209
9
Clint Bowyer, 204
10
Kevin Harvick, 198 (3 playoff points)
11
Jimmie Johnson, 190 (5 playoff points)
12
Trevor Bayne, 164
13
Ryan Newman, 163 (5 playoff points)
14
Erik Jones, 159
15
Kurt Busch, 151 (5 playoff points)
16
Denny Hamlin, 151
17
Kasey Kahne, 147
18
Aric Almirola, 146
19
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 139
20
Dale Earnhardt Jr., 133
21
Austin Dillon, 130
22
Matt Kenseth, 126
23
Daniel Suarez, 125
24
Ty Dillon, 122
25
AJ Allmendinger, 107
26
Paul Menard, 106
27
Chris Buescher, 93
28
Michael McDowell, 91
29
Danica Patrick, 90
30
Landon Cassill, 83
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for PrizesPlay Now!