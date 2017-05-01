Top 30 drivers in the points standings after Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond

1
Kyle Larson, 398 points (7 playoff points)
2
Martin Truex Jr., 358 (10 playoff points)
3
Chase Elliott, 346 (2 playoff points)
4
Joey Logano, 333 (6 playoff points)
5
Brad Keselowski, 327 (11 playoff points)
6
Kevin Harvick, 286 (3 playoff points)
7
Jamie McMurray, 282
8
Jimmie Johnson, 270 (10 playoff points)
9
Clint Bowyer, 266
10
Kyle Busch, 235 (1 playoff point)
11
Denny Hamlin, 231
12
Ryan Blaney, 229 (2 playoff points)
13
Ryan Newman, 225 (5 playoff points)
14
Trevor Bayne, 216
15
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 201
16
Erik Jones, 193
17
Kurt Busch, 192 (5 playoff points)
18
Matt Kenseth, 192 (1 playoff point)
19
Aric Almirola, 189
20
Kasey Kahne, 179
21
Austin Dillon, 171
22
Daniel Suarez, 169
23
Ty Dillon, 157
24
Dale Earnhardt Jr., 141
25
Paul Menard, 139
26
AJ Allmendinger, 117
27
Chris Buescher, 114
28
Michael McDowell, 110
29
Danica Patrick, 110
30
Landon Cassill, 104
