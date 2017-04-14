Tony Stewart on racing sprint cars, office chairs and Christopher Bell

How did your Fandango event for fans go at Texas?

Stewart: “I thought all of it was funny. We had Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and myself. Kyle Petty was the emcee. It’s going to be funny with Kyle Petty up there, and when Eddie Gossage gets up there. When you get Bowyer up there, it’s going to be out of control. And then Harvick and I are the ones who just keep egging Clint on and getting him in trouble. And Joey was pretty funny, too.

“So the whole group of us had a really good time. I think we realized it was going overboard when Gossage brought out the office chairs with the fire extinguishers hooked to them, and we started have fire-extinguisher office-car races. So that was a real bad idea.”