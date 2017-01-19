See Stewart-Haas Racing paint schemes from every NASCAR season
With Stewart-Haas Racing unveiling the latest Mobil 1-sponsored paint scheme for new driver Clint Bowyer, who is taking over the No. 14 SHR ride for Tony Stewart, we got to thinking about the brief but eye-popping history of the company that came into being in 2008 and ran its first races in 2009.
SHR already has produced 36 race wins and two championships (Stewart in 2011 and Kevin Harvick in 2014) in NASCAR's Premier Series. This year it is switching manufacturers from Chevrolet to Ford. Check out paint schemes from every driver who has been behind the wheel for the organization in each season since 2009.Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Jasen Vinlove
Ryan Newman, 2009
Ryan Newman, 2009
Tony Stewart, 2009
Tony Stewart, 2009
Ryan Newman, 2010
Ryan Newman, 2010
Tony Stewart, 2010
Ryan Newman, 2011
Ryan Newman, 2011
Tony Stewart, 2011
Tony Stewart, 2011
Tony Stewart after winning 2011 championship
Ryan Newman, 2012
Ryan Newman, 2012
Ryan Newman, 2012
Tony Stewart, 2012
Tony Stewart, 2012
Ryan Newman, 2013
Ryan Newman, 2013
Danica Patrick, 2013
Danica Patrick, 2013
Tony Stewart, 2013
Tony Stewart, 2013
Tony Stewart, 2014
Danica Patrick, 2014
Kevin Harvick after winning 2014 championship
Kevin Harvick, 2015
Kurt Busch, 2015
Kurt Busch, 2015
Danica Patrick, 2015
Kevin Harvick, 2015
Kevin Harvick, 2015
Tony Stewart, 2015
Kevin Harvick, 2016
Kurt Busch, 2016
Kurt Busch (left) and Kevin Harvick, 2016
Danica Patrick, 2016
Danica Patrick, 2016
Kevin Harvick, 2016
Tony Stewart, 2016
Clint Bowyer, 2017