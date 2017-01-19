See Stewart-Haas Racing paint schemes from every NASCAR season

With Stewart-Haas Racing unveiling the latest Mobil 1-sponsored paint scheme for new driver Clint Bowyer, who is taking over the No. 14 SHR ride for Tony Stewart, we got to thinking about the brief but eye-popping history of the company that came into being in 2008 and ran its first races in 2009.

SHR already has produced 36 race wins and two championships (Stewart in 2011 and Kevin Harvick in 2014) in NASCAR's Premier Series. This year it is switching manufacturers from Chevrolet to Ford. Check out paint schemes from every driver who has been behind the wheel for the organization in each season since 2009.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jasen Vinlove