Three of NASCAR’s big dogs struggling mightily

One of the most unusual things about the 2017 NASCAR season to date is that the big dogs of the sport aren’t doing as well as expected so far.

Neither Hendrick Motorsports nor Joe Gibbs Racing has won one of the first six races of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

The last time that happened was way back in 1994, when Terry Labonte broke the winless streak in the seventh race of the season at North Wilkesboro, where he drove his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to victory.

Last year, these two teams combined to win 18 of 36 points races.

This year, they’ve combined to go 0 for 6.

And although their situation hasn’t gotten as much attention, Stewart-Haas Racing has had a significant performance drop off since Kurt Busch won the Daytona 500 and Kevin Harvick dominated but didn’t win at Atlanta.

Let’s look at the numbers.