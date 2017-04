From the very first race in April 1997, Texas Motor Speedway has been home to plenty of wild moments on track.

On Sunday, the newly repaved 1.5-mile track plays host to the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Here are seven of the wildest moments at Texas Motor Speedway.