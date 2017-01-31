10 NFL stars with NASCAR ties
Troy Aikman
Terry Bradshaw
Dan Marino
In 1998, the former Miami Dolphins quarterback co-owned Elliott-Marino Motorsports with NASCAR star Bill Elliott. Jerry Nadeau was the team’s primary driver, but sponsorship woes caused the team to shut down the following season.
Brett Favre
Roger Staubach
Reggie White
Jim Kelly
Mike Cofer
A former NFL placekicker who won back-to-back Super Bowl rings with the San Francisco 49ers in 1988-89, Cofer actually drove in three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races in 2002, with a best finish of 21st at Phoenix.
Jerry Glanville
The former NFL coach competed in six NASCAR XFINITY Series races and 27 more in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races as a driver from 1992 to 1999. He finished 14th three times, his best results.
Joe Gibbs