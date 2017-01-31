10 NFL stars with NASCAR ties

With Super Bowl LI coming up Sunday on FOX, it’s a good time to look at some famous National Football League players and coaches who also dabbled in NASCAR. The list features some impressive names, many of whom are in the NFL Hall of Fame.
 
Here are 10 NFL personalities who were involved in NASCAR at some point in their respective careers.
Troy Aikman

FOX’s lead NFL game analyst and fellow former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach formed Hall of Fame Racing, which began competing in the NASCAR Premier Series in 2006. The team fielded the No. 96 Chevrolet with first Terry Labonte and then Tony Raines as drivers. Aikman and Staubach, both NFL Hall of Fame members, sold their stakes in the team in 2008. In 72 races as owners, the team had two top-five and four top-10 finishes.
Terry Bradshaw

FOX NFL Sunday co-host and analyst and NFL Hall of Fame member Bradshaw co-owned a team in what is now known as the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Armando Fitz, the son-in-law of longtime NASCAR team co-owner Felix Sabates. FitzBradshaw Racing competed from 2002-06.
Dan Marino

In 1998, the former Miami Dolphins quarterback co-owned Elliott-Marino Motorsports with NASCAR star Bill Elliott. Jerry Nadeau was the team’s primary driver, but sponsorship woes caused the team to shut down the following season.

Brett Favre

Another former NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, the former Green Bay Packers legend had a brief team partnership with NASCAR Hall of Fame member Dale Jarrett to create a NASCAR XFINITY Series team that competed in 1999-2000.

Roger Staubach

Partnering with fellow NFL Hall of Fame former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, Staubach formed Hall of Fame Racing, which competed in 2006-07 before they sold the team.
Reggie White

The NFL Hall of Fame defensive end launched the driver development diversity program at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2003. Unfortunately, he died the following season.  One of the first drivers to come through the program was Aric Almirola.
Jim Kelly

Yes, another NFL Hall of Fame quarterback. Kelly partnered with team owner Frank Cicci in the NASCAR XFINITY Series from 2003-07, although the squad never enjoyed any meaningful success.
Mike Cofer

A former NFL placekicker who won back-to-back Super Bowl rings with the San Francisco 49ers in 1988-89, Cofer actually drove in three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races in 2002, with a best finish of 21st at Phoenix.

Jerry Glanville

The former NFL coach competed in six NASCAR XFINITY Series races and 27 more in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races as a driver from 1992 to 1999. He finished 14th three times, his best results.

Joe Gibbs

Of all the former NFL people listed here, former Washington Redskins head coach Gibbs far and away has enjoyed the most success in NASCAR, winning 140 races and four championships in what is now known as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and 131 more races and multiple driver and owner titles in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.
