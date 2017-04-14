NASCAR community celebrates Steve Byrnes’ legacy on his birthday

April 14th should be a day when we at FOXSports.com helped Steve Byrnes celebrate his 58th birthday. Instead, we celebrate his legacy on this day.

Byrnes, who spent more than 30 years in the television business, died April 21, 2015 from head and neck cancer.

Byrnes joined the FOX Sports family in 2001, hosting and reporting for multiple NASCAR programs and serving as a pit road reporter for NASCAR on FOX’s broadcast of NASCAR Sprint Cup Series races from 2001-2014.

He also was the play-by-play announcer for FOX Sports 1 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and was co-host of NASCAR Race Hub for the network.

More than that, Steve had the trust and respect of the entire NASCAR community. He worked hard and performed his job to a very high standard. And he was a friend and colleague to all of us here at FOXSports.com.

Steve, you are deeply missed.