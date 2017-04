One of the biggest points of contention about stage racing is the number of laps counted under caution at the end of each stage during the race.

This week, NASCAR executive VP made comments to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio about changing this in the future.

“The break is put into place to allow for commercial breaks and to allow some of those green-flag breaks that we’ve seen in the past not to occur,” O’Donnell said. “So we want to look at how do we make this still a strategy and possibly not count those caution laps in the future. That would be for 2018 and see how it plays out throughout the year.”

With any change in the way stage caution laps are counted still a year away, check out what percent of each race has been run under caution because of stage breaks: