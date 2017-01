The NASCAR community was out in full force commemorating the Hall of Fame Class of 2017 at the induction ceremony Friday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Richard Childress, Rick Hendrick, Mark Martin, Raymond Parks and Benny Parsons are now the newest of now 40 members in the Hall.

Take a look at what drivers and team members had to say on social media while paying tribute to the legendary five:

Getty Images

Getty Images