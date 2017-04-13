Should NASCAR add second tire compound for points races?

At the Monster Energy All-Star race on May 20th at Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR will introduce a bold new element: a second Goodyear tire compound for teams to use during the race.

Goodyear will bring its standard tire set – known as “Prime” — for teams, along with a softer tire combination known as the “Option” set. The Prime tires will carry traditional yellow Goodyear logos, the Option tires will have lettering in bright green.

The Option tires will be about 2.5 miles per hour faster a lap, but will wear out faster than the harder Prime tires. How much faster remains to be seen.

In the context of the all-star race, teams can use their one available Option set whenever they want, but if they put them on right before the start of the 10-lap, 10-car final stage, they will start behind all the cars on Prime tires.

I applaud NASCAR for taking the gamble to do this, and the all-star race is the right time to try it. With no points on the line, there’s little to no risk in trying it then. Makes all the sense in the world.

NASCAR officials have said that if the all-star experiment works, it could be adapted for points races next year.

Would adding the Option tires be a good idea?

Let’s take a look at some pros and cons.