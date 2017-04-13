Should NASCAR add second tire compound for points races?

At the Monster Energy All-Star race on May 20th at Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR will introduce a bold new element: a second Goodyear tire compound for teams to use during the race.
Goodyear will bring its standard tire set – known as “Prime” — for teams, along with a softer tire combination known as the “Option” set. The Prime tires will carry traditional yellow Goodyear logos, the Option tires will have lettering in bright green.
The Option tires will be about 2.5 miles per hour faster a lap, but will wear out faster than the harder Prime tires. How much faster remains to be seen.
In the context of the all-star race, teams can use their one available Option set whenever they want, but if they put them on right before the start of the 10-lap, 10-car final stage, they will start behind all the cars on Prime tires.
I applaud NASCAR for taking the gamble to do this, and the all-star race is the right time to try it. With no points on the line, there’s little to no risk in trying it then. Makes all the sense in the world.
NASCAR officials have said that if the all-star experiment works, it could be adapted for points races next year.
Would adding the Option tires be a good idea?
Let’s take a look at some pros and cons.
Pro: Strategy
There’s no question that adding the Option tires would introduce more strategy into the races, the same way adding stage racing has this year. Crew chiefs would have to decide when to use the Option tires and when to use the Primes. Different teams would use different strategies for sure.
We saw in last weekend’s Texas race, some teams went for stage points early, some played the track position game. This sort of gambling would only increase with two sets of tire compounds.
Con: Cost
If they suddenly have to factor in a second tire compound, teams will spend a small fortune on simulation and other testing to try and determine setups that can accommodate both tire combinations in a single race. For the teams, this has the potential to cost a lot of time and money.
Pro: Unpredictability
With different teams on different strategies, there will be some surprising and unpredictable finishes, especially early on, when teams are still figuring out the best way to make two different tire combinations work.
Con: Expectations
There’s always a danger that fans have unrealistic expectations about what adding a second tire combination will do, so let’s address it right here: More often than not, the handful of top teams are still going to win most of the races. That’s true with one tire compound, two tire compounds or 10 tire compounds. Drivers who are 25th to 40th every week aren’t all of a sudden going to start winning races because of Option tires. That’s just not going to happen.
Pro: Passing
Tire falloff is one of the biggest variables in allowing passing to take place. With some drivers on the faster Option tires and some on Prime sets, you’re almost certain to see more passing than you do now. That’s a beautiful thing.
Con: Change
NASCAR fans historically are very change averse and don’t like having new elements introduced into the racing. This would be a huge change and some folks wouldn’t like it. The hope is, the increased drama would bring in new fans and old ones would grow to embrace it. Time will tell on both fronts.
Last but not least
Every time NASCAR experiments with rules changes, there are unintended — or at least unforeseen — consequences. Sometimes those unintended consequences are good and sometimes they’re bad, but we know this much for sure: The only way to find out for sure is in an actual live-race environment, not testing.
With the that in mind, the Monster Energy All-Star Race ought to give NASCAR, the teams and Goodyear some direction about whether or not this is a good idea. Here’s hoping it works.