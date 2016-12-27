Season snapshot: Matt Kenseth’s 2016 year in review
After earning two victories in the 2016 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season, Matt Kenseth made a strong run in the Chase and just missed the Championship 4 round.
Take a look back at Kenseth’s eight defining moments:Getty Images Getty Images
Daytona 500
Kenseth was one turn away from his winning his third Daytona 500 when Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin stormed to the front on the final lap, moving Kenseth out of the way coming to the checkered flag.
Kenseth dropped back to a gut-wrenching 14th-place finish.Getty Images Getty Images
Talladega
Kenseth walked away from a violent crash in the spring race at Talladega after catching major air and flipping upside down.Getty Images Getty Images
Dover
After taking the lead away from young Kyle Larson late in the first Dover race, Kenseth scored his first victory of the season to punch his ticket for the Chase.Getty Images Getty Images
New Hampshire
Coming off a solid eighth-place finish at Kentucky, Kenseth backed it up with his second win of the season at New Hampshire in July.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Indianapolis
A week after his victory at NHMS, Kenseth came close to winning another one of NASCAR’s crown jewel races, finishing second to JGR teammate Kyle Busch in the Brickyard 400 at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Richmond
Although the finish didn’t matter since he was already locked into the Chase, Kenseth recorded his worst finish of the season in the cutoff race at Richmond, finishing 38th after slamming the wall.Getty Images Getty Images
Charlotte
In the first two rounds of the Chase, Kenseth scored a pair of second-place finishes at New Hampshire and Charlotte, making a strong case for a championship run.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Phoenix
With a Championship 4 berth in sight, Kenseth was leading the race following a late-race restart with less than 10 laps remaining when he and Alex Bowman tangled going into Turn 1.
The incident ended Kenseth’s 2016 championship hopes.Getty Images Getty Images