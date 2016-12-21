Season snapshot: Martin Truex Jr.’s 2016 year in review
Despite a poor finish to the season, 2016 was a breakthrough year in many ways for Martin Truex Jr., driver of the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota.
Truex established NASCAR Premier Series career highs in wins (four), poles (five), laps led (1,809 -- or 1,808 more than he managed just two years ago) and tied his career high in top-five finishes with eight.
Here are 10 defining moments to his season:Getty Images Getty Images
Fantastic finish
Truex was on the wrong end of the closest Daytona 500 finish in history, losing out to Denny Hamlin by a mere .010 seconds. But the run established him as a player in the season to come.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Dominant at Charlotte
Truex started from the pole and led a record 392 of 400 laps before celebrating his victory in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte with his long-time girlfriend Sherry Pollex.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Date with Darlington
Truex pointed the way to Victory Lane in another of NASCAR's biggest races when he also won the Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington.
Contract extension
Furniture Row Racing rewarded Truex with a two-year contract extension in August for his efforts.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
New teammate
It also was announced in August that Erik Jones (left) would be joining Truex at Furniture Row Racing in 2017, giving Truex a teammate to look forward to sharing information with beginning next season.
Chase opener
Truex appeared to further establish himself as a championship contender when he won the first race in the Chase playoffs at Chicagoland.
Monster win
Truex made it two out of the first three Chase races when he also won at Dover, where he hoisted the coveted Miles the Monster trophy.
Chase catastrophe at Charlotte
Truex first started to run into Chase difficulty in the Round of 12 fall race at Charlotte. First he wrecked Austin Dillon with 76 laps to go, and then his car stalled on the final pit stop after he had rallied back. He finished 13th.
Done at 'Dega
The nail in Truex's championship hopes coffin came at Talladega in the final race in the Round of 12, when he suffered an engine failure on Lap 41.
Fiery finish
After such a fantastic year overall, Truex's season literally went up in flames at the end when he wrecked out of each of the last two races at Phoenix and Homestead, where his car caught fire.