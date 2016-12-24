Season snapshot: Kevin Harvick’s 2016 year in review
Kevin Harvick, the 2014 NASCAR Premier Series champion, fell short of winning another championship in 2016.
But he did rack up four wins, 17 top-five and 27 top-10 finishes in a solid season.
Check out 10 defining moments:
Fine in Phoenix
Harvick scored his first win of the year in the spring race at Phoenix. It was his fifth win in six races, sixth in eight, and record eighth overall at the 1-mile track.
Teamwork at Charlotte
After struggling for 450 of 500 laps in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Harvick credited crew chief Rodney Childers for making great adjustments and his team for excellent pit stops to help him finish second. It was a departure from Harvick's frequent habit of blasting his pit crew in recent years.
Done at Daytona
A wicked crash in the July race at Daytona left Harvick with his season's worst finish of 39th.
Wreck at Watkins Glen
Another wreck on the road course at Watkins Glen International led to a 32nd-place finish.
Night warrior
After finishing second in three earlier races in the season, Harvick finally got to Victory Lane for the second time in 2016 when he won the night race at Bristol in August.
Darlington dash
Harvick registered his fourth runner-up finish of the season at Darlington, one of NASCAR's toughest tracks.
Bad boy rules
Son Keelan and wife DeLana joined Kevin in a Victory Lane celebration after he claimed the Bad Boy Off Road 300 at New Hamphshire in the fall.
Dynamic duo
Crew chief Rodney Childers (left) has been key in Harvick's success -- and was again when he won the Chase playoff race at Kansas.
Chase killer
Harvick struggled to a 20th-place finish in the spring race at Martinsville that essentially doomed him to elimination in the Round of 8 in the Chase.
Strong finish
Harvick didn't make the Championship 4 for the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but he did finish the year strong by winning the pole and finishing third in the race.