Ryan Newman’s all-time Daytona 500 paint schemes and results

Joe Menzer

Ryan Newman is a past Daytona 500 champion, having won the Great American Race in 2008 while driving for car owner Roger Penske.

But he hasn't had great success in the 500 overall, with just three top-five and four top-10 finishes in 15 career starts. Although he has won 51 poles overall in his career, he's never won one for the 500 -- and his average finish is just 22.13.

Check out every paint scheme Newman has ever run in the 500, and where he has finished as he prepares for the 2017 race live on FOX on Feb. 26.

2002

Driving the No. 12 Ford for owner Roger Penske in his very first Daytona 500 in 2002, Newman started 23rd and finished seventh.

2003

Although 2003 would prove to be the best season of Newman's career, featuring eight race wins, it did not get off to a good start when he wrecked out of the 500 in his No. 12 Penske-owned Dodge on Lap 56. He finished last in the 43-car field.

2004

Again behind the wheel of the No. 12 Penske Dodge, Newman also struggled in the 2004 Great American Race -- finishing 31st after starting 20th.

2005

Newman, shown here battling the No. 8 Budweiser Chevrolet of Dale Earnhardt Jr., started ninth and finished 20th in the 2005 race.

2006

Newman finished third after starting 18th in 2006.

2007

Newman blew an engine in 2007 with 25 laps to go, reglegating him to a 38th-place finish after he started 16th.

2008

Newman went to Victory Lane in the 2008 Daytona 500 after starting seventh. It was his final 500 driving for Penske.

2009

After switching to the No. 39 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet beginning in the 2009 season, Newman struggled to finish in the same place he started the race -- a disappointing 36th.

2010

Battling the No. 2 Dodge of driver Brad Keselowski here, Newman started 17th and finished 34th in 2010.

2011

Newman started 21st and finished 22nd in 2011.

2012

Newman started 18th and finished 21st in 2012.

2013

Switching to the Quicken Loans-sponsored paint scheme for 2013, Newman finished fifth after starting 34th. It was his final 500 start in the No. 39 Chevy for Stewart-Haas Racing.

2014

After signing on with Richard Childress Racing, Newman started 19th and finished 22nd in the 2014 Daytona 500.

2015

Newman struggled to a 38th-place finish after starting 22nd in 2015.

2016

Newman finished 11th after starting 38th in the 2016 Daytona 500.

