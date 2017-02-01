Ryan Newman’s all-time Daytona 500 paint schemes and results
Ryan Newman is a past Daytona 500 champion, having won the Great American Race in 2008 while driving for car owner Roger Penske.
But he hasn't had great success in the 500 overall, with just three top-five and four top-10 finishes in 15 career starts. Although he has won 51 poles overall in his career, he's never won one for the 500 -- and his average finish is just 22.13.
Check out every paint scheme Newman has ever run in the 500, and where he has finished as he prepares for the 2017 race live on FOX on Feb. 26.Getty Images Getty Images
2002
Driving the No. 12 Ford for owner Roger Penske in his very first Daytona 500 in 2002, Newman started 23rd and finished seventh.F.Peirce Williams
2003
Although 2003 would prove to be the best season of Newman's career, featuring eight race wins, it did not get off to a good start when he wrecked out of the 500 in his No. 12 Penske-owned Dodge on Lap 56. He finished last in the 43-car field.F.Peirce Williams
2004
Again behind the wheel of the No. 12 Penske Dodge, Newman also struggled in the 2004 Great American Race -- finishing 31st after starting 20th.©F.Peirce Williams
2005
Newman, shown here battling the No. 8 Budweiser Chevrolet of Dale Earnhardt Jr., started ninth and finished 20th in the 2005 race.copyright ©Robt.LeSieur
2006
Newman finished third after starting 18th in 2006.©, GREG ALECK/LAT, USA
2007
Newman blew an engine in 2007 with 25 laps to go, reglegating him to a 38th-place finish after he started 16th.©, Brian Czobat, USA
2008
Newman went to Victory Lane in the 2008 Daytona 500 after starting seventh. It was his final 500 driving for Penske.Nigel Kinrade/Autostock 1240 Briers Creek Drive, Alpharetta, Georgia 30004 Nigel Kinrade
2009
After switching to the No. 39 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet beginning in the 2009 season, Newman struggled to finish in the same place he started the race -- a disappointing 36th.
2010
Battling the No. 2 Dodge of driver Brad Keselowski here, Newman started 17th and finished 34th in 2010.© LAT South LAT Photographic LAT South
2011
Newman started 21st and finished 22nd in 2011.Brian Czobat / LAT Photo USA © 271 Fryling Ave SW Concord, NC 28025 W 704.786.2919 C 704.904.2745 LAT Photo USA/Brian Czobat
2012
Newman started 18th and finished 21st in 2012.(c), Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA, All Rights Reserved (c)2012, Michael L. Levitt
2013
Switching to the Quicken Loans-sponsored paint scheme for 2013, Newman finished fifth after starting 34th. It was his final 500 start in the No. 39 Chevy for Stewart-Haas Racing.
2014
After signing on with Richard Childress Racing, Newman started 19th and finished 22nd in the 2014 Daytona 500.© John Harrelson John K Harrelson / NKP
2015
Newman struggled to a 38th-place finish after starting 22nd in 2015.Getty Images Dylan Buell
2016
Newman finished 11th after starting 38th in the 2016 Daytona 500.