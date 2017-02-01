Ryan Newman’s all-time Daytona 500 paint schemes and results

Ryan Newman is a past Daytona 500 champion, having won the Great American Race in 2008 while driving for car owner Roger Penske.

But he hasn't had great success in the 500 overall, with just three top-five and four top-10 finishes in 15 career starts. Although he has won 51 poles overall in his career, he's never won one for the 500 -- and his average finish is just 22.13.

Check out every paint scheme Newman has ever run in the 500, and where he has finished as he prepares for the 2017 race live on FOX on Feb. 26.

Getty Images

Getty Images