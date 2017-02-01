Looking ahead: 5 keys to success for Ryan Newman in 2017

Ryan Newman, driver of the No. 31 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, is coming off arguably his worst season in a decade. He registered only two top-five finishes in 2016 and finished 18th in points -- matching the worst finish of his career as a full-time driver in what now is the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, last set in 2006.

But that doesn't mean the 38-year-old can't turn it around in 2017 after signing a multi-year contract extension with RCR. Here are five keys to a successful season for Newman:

