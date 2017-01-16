NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2017 highlights: Richard Childress

2017 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Richard Childress
Editor’s Note: As we lead up to the 2017 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday, Jan. 20, we will take a look at each of the five inductees and their contributions to NASCAR.
Richard Childress founded his race shop in 1969 as a one-man ‘jack of all trades’ who hoped to make a career in racing. After he competed in 285 races over 12 years, he decided to turn his focus toward being an owner instead of a driver.
Since then, Childress has accumulated 17 championships and more than 200 wins across NASCAR’s top three series.
Check out some of the defining moments from the Hall of Fame career of Richard Childress as a driver/owner in NASCAR.
Breaking into NASCAR
In 1969, when 16 drivers boycotted the inaugural race at Talladega Superspeedway because of safety concerns, Richard Childress entered the field for his first NASCAR-sanctioned race. He finished 23rd-place, but RCR was officially born.ISC Archives ISC Archives via Getty Images
Going full-time as a driver/owner
In 1976, after racing a few seasons with Garn Racing, Childress got back behind the wheel for his own team and competed full-time as a driver/owner in the No. 3 Chevrolet. He posted 11 top-10 finishes and closed out the season 11th in the points standings.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Teaming with The Intimidator
In 1981, Dale Earnhardt replaced Childress in the No. 3 car for the final 11 races of the season. After Earnhardt drove the No. 15 for Bud Moore the next two seasons, he returned to Childress and the dynamic duo became the most dominant since Richard Petty and Petty Enterprises.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Rudd wins first race for RCR
Before Earnhardt took over the No. 3 full-time, Ricky Rudd piloted the car with Piedmont Airlines as the sponsor. Rudd started the first three races of the year on the pole and won the first race for RCR at Riverside.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
First Cup Series championship
Childress captured his first Cup Series championship as an owner when Dale Earnhardt won five races in 1986 and took home his second title. Earnhardt won six Cup Series titles with RCR over his career.
Growing to the Truck Series
In the inaugural season of the Truck Series in 1995, Childress fielded Mike Skinner in the No. 3 truck that had an identical look to Earnhardt’s iconic black Goodwrench car. Skinner drove like he was The Intimidator and won eight races and became the first champion of the Truck Series.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Expansion in the Cup Series
After fielding Earnhardt as his lone entry since 1984, Childress decided to move Skinner over from the Truck Series and field a second Cup Series car. Skinner took the wheel of the No. 31 full-time in 1997 and RCR has run multiple cars in the Premier Series since.This content is subject to copyright. Getty Images
Competing in all three top NASCAR series
In 1995, Childress field a car for his son-in-law, Mike Dillon, for five races in the then-Busch Series. It took five years before Childress went full time in NASCAR’s AAA ranks. Dillon, the father of Ty and Austin, drove full-time in 2000 and now serves as the general manager at RCR.This content is subject to copyright. Getty Images
First Daytona 500 win
It was a historic moment for both driver and owner as Dale Earnhardt finally broke through in his 20th attempt at the Daytona 500 to win the Great American Race in 1998. The accomplishment was a huge weight off Earnhardt’s back and also gave his car owner his first win in the sport’s biggest event.©, Nigel Kinrade ©2011, Nigel Kinrade
Reaction to tragedy
In the 2001 Daytona 500, Childress lost his driver and close friend Dale Earnhardt after a tragic accident on the final lap. As Childress was forced to deal with the loss of the man he built his race team with, he still had a business to run and decisions to make about the future of RCR.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
The start of the healing process
The wounds will never fully heal for those in the NASCAR community after the loss of Dale Earnhardt. Richard Childress chose to remove the No.3 from competition and put Kevin Harvick in the No. 29 in place of Earnhardt. Harvick battled Jeff Gordon to a photo finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway and won an extremely emotional race that helped to start the slow healing process of Earnhardt’s death.This content is subject to copyright. Getty Images
Mixed success without Earnhardt
After losing one of the best drivers to ever get behind the wheel of a race car, Richard Childress Racing went through some growing pains in the next several years. Harvick won several races as other drivers swapped in and out of the No. 31 car. In 2005, RCR added a third car driven by Dave Blaney. RCR returned to solid success in 2006 when Harvick and Jeff Burton both made the Chase and finished in the top 10 in points.Getty Images Getty Images
Bowyer gets RCR 100th Cup Series win
In 2011, Richard Childress Racing won its 100th Cup Series race when Clint Bowyer went to Victory Lane at Talladega Superspeedway. It was fitting that RCR got its 100th win at the track where Childress made his debut in 1969.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Bringing back the No. 3 car
Childress always said he would wait until the time was right before bringing the No. 3 car back to the track. When his grandson, Austin, was ready to make the move to the Cup Series, Childress decided it was time to bring the iconic number back for him to drive.NASCAR via Getty Images Jared C. Tilton
The current stable
While RCR has hit a bit of a slump in recent years and hasn’t won a race since 2013, they’ve had moments of success with their current group of drivers. In 2014, Ryan Newman finished second in the points standings without winning a race. Last season, Austin Dillon made his first appearance in the Chase and flirted with victory a handful of times. With Stewart-Haas Racing moving from Chevrolet to Ford, the manufacturer should focus more resources on RCR in 2017.Getty Images Getty Images