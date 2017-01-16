NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2017 highlights: Richard Childress

2017 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Richard Childress

Editor’s Note: As we lead up to the 2017 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday, Jan. 20, we will take a look at each of the five inductees and their contributions to NASCAR.

Richard Childress founded his race shop in 1969 as a one-man ‘jack of all trades’ who hoped to make a career in racing. After he competed in 285 races over 12 years, he decided to turn his focus toward being an owner instead of a driver.

Since then, Childress has accumulated 17 championships and more than 200 wins across NASCAR’s top three series.

Check out some of the defining moments from the Hall of Fame career of Richard Childress as a driver/owner in NASCAR.

