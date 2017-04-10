Racers serve up strong social media reaction after Texas battle

New pavement, new banking in Turns 1 and 2, and a sixth different winner in seven races.

Yes, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racers had a lot to talk about after Jimmie Johnson came from last in the field at the start to win the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Here’s what the drivers, crew chiefs and others had to say about the track, about Johnson and the rest of the day at Texas.