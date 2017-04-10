Racers serve up strong social media reaction after Texas battle Tom Jensen @tomjensen100 Apr 10, 2017 at 9:31a ET New pavement, new banking in Turns 1 and 2, and a sixth different winner in seven races. Yes, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racers had a lot to talk about after Jimmie Johnson came from last in the field at the start to win the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Here’s what the drivers, crew chiefs and others had to say about the track, about Johnson and the rest of the day at Texas. Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Next Gallery 6 5 takeaways from deep in the heart of Texas Start Gallery » FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes Play Now!