The history of the No. 88 car in NASCAR in photos

With the announcement that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire at the end of the 2017 season, check out some of his different looks in the No. 88 car through the years, along with the history of the car.
Buddy Baker drove the No. 88 in 124 races with awesome silver numbering that he'd make famous on his No. 28 "Gray Ghost."
Darrell Waltrip drives his DiGard Gatorade Chevrolet Monte Carlo during the 1977 NASCAR season. Waltrip won six times in 1977 and finished fourth in Sprint Cup Series points.
Darrell Waltrip poses with one of his DiGard Chevrolets at Daytona International Speedway. Waltrip drove for DiGard from 1976 through 1980 and scored 25 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series wins during that period.
Ernie Irvan drives the No. 88 Robert Yates Racing Ford during the NAPA 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Nov. 12, 1995.
Kevin Lepage drives during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Interstate Batteries 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 5, 1997.
Dale Jarrett speeds down the track during the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Aug. 6, 1999.
Ricky Rudd drives the No. 88 Robert Yates Racing Ford during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Centurion Boats at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Aug. 11, 2007.
The No. 88 in NASCAR
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s No. 88 car leaves a shower of sparks after having a tire issue during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 11, 2008.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. drives during practice for the Budweiser Shootout at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 6, 2008.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes a pit stop during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Checker O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Phoenix International Raceway on Nov. 9, 2008.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., running a special camouflage paint scheme, drives alongside Jeff Gordon (24) during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 5, 2008.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., carrying a special The Dark Knight Rises Batman paint scheme, performs a burnout after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Quicken Loans 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 17, 2012.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. drives during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond International Raceway on Sept. 7, 2012.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. drives the No. 88 Diet Mountain Dew Chevrolet during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Good Sam Roadside Assistance 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 5, 2012.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. carries a patriotic paint scheme during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on July 5, 2012.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., carrying special 'Man of Steel' colors, races during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Quicken Loans 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 16, 2013.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. climbs out of his car after qualifying for the Samuel Deeds 400 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27, 2013.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. sports a special AMP Energy Gold paint scheme during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Nov. 1, 2013.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. drives during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Kobalt Tools 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 10, 2013.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. sits in the Mountain Dew/XBox One Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 18, 2013.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. drives during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Goody's Headache Relief Shot 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 27, 2013.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. initially picked this paint scheme to honor Buddy Baker's "Gray Ghost" scheme. When he suffered a concussion, Jeff Gordon filled in at Darlington Raceway to race the throwback scheme.
Nationwide has been a long time sponsor with Earnhardt over the years and features on the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet several times in the remaining races of 2017.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Axalta paint scheme will be one of his main schemes during his farewell tour from NASCAR.