Paul Menard's Daytona 500 paint schemes and results

Editor's Note: As we count down to the start of the 2017 Daytona 500, we're going to showcase paint schemes and results for many of the top drivers in NASCAR each day between now and The Clash at Daytona.

When the green flag waves at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26 on FOX, Paul Menard will compete in his 10th Great American Race. He’s posted an average finish of 18.7 in his previous nine 500s. Check out where Menard finished each time in the season opener and take a look at the different paint schemes he’s run:

NASCAR

LAT Photo USA via NASCAR via Get