Paul Menard's Daytona 500 paint schemes and results
Editor's Note: As we count down to the start of the 2017 Daytona 500, we're going to showcase paint schemes and results for many of the top drivers in NASCAR each day between now and The Clash at Daytona.
When the green flag waves at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26 on FOX, Paul Menard will compete in his 10th Great American Race. He's posted an average finish of 18.7 in his previous nine 500s. Check out where Menard finished each time in the season opener and take a look at the different paint schemes he's run:
2008, 22nd-place finish for Dale Earnhardt Inc.
Menard appeared in his first Daytona 500 in 2008 in the No. 15 Chevrolet for Dale Earnhardt Inc. After starting 21st, Menard didn’t make many moves as he finished 22nd.
2009, 38th for Yates Racing
Menard started the No. 98 Ford for Yates Racing in 2009 and got caught up in an accident after starting 19th. It would serve as his worst Daytona 500 finish.
2010, 13th for Richard Petty Motorsports
When Yates, Evernham Motorsports, and Petty Enterprises all merged, Menard moved to RPM and posted an 18th-place finish in the 500 after starting 23rd.
2011, 9th for Richard Childress Racing
Menard joined his current team and made the move back to Chevy in 2011. He posted his first top-10 finish at Daytona and led 11 laps after starting 19th.
2012, 6th for RCR
Another strong performance came in 2012 for Menard as he posted his career-best finish at Daytona in the No. 27 for RCR.
2013, 21st for RCR
A dip in production came for Menard in 2013 as he started 16th in the Great American Race and came home with a disappointing 21st-place finish after two successful 500s.
2014, 32nd for RCR
Menard's result doesn't tell the story of his race. He led 29 laps during the race and had a quality car until contact with Danica Patrick ruined his night.
2015, 25th for RCR
Another disappointing performance came in 2015 for Menard after he started 21st and slid back a few spots by the time the white flag waved.
2016, 18th for RCR
After a 37th-place starting spot in last year’s Daytona 500, Menard marched his way up through the field to an 18th-place finish. Not bad considering the starting spot.