History of how NASCAR calculated points through the years

History of NASCAR points systems
Monday night at 6 p.m. NASCAR officials will announce a new points system and other rules changes for the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup season.
While the details remain to be seen, changing the points system is nothing new for NASCAR. In fact, dating back to the start of the old NASCAR Strictly Stock Series in 1949, the sanctioning body has modified how it awards points at least 14 times.
Following are some examples of how NASCAR calculated points over the years:
Purse money
From 1949 to 1967, NASCAR Premier Series points were based largely on race purses: The more a race paid, the higher the points it paid. Over those 19 seasons, the exact formula for awarding points was changed at least four times.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
mileage
From 1968-71, Premier Series points depended on race distance: Races 249 miles or less paid 50 points to win. Races of 250 to 399 miles paid 100 points to win and races 400 miles or longer paid 150 points to win.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Points per lap
In 1972, NASCAR used a complicated system that awarded points for each lap completed, but the amount of points depended on the track size. The bigger the track, the more points per lap it was worth.
The following season it was tweaked to include 100 points for the winner, decreasing in 2-point intervals, plus points for laps completed.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Purse money plus starts
In 1974 only, NASCAR calculated points by taking purse money, multiplying it by the number of races a driver started and dividing it by 1,000.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Modern points system
As legend has it, NASCAR historian Bob Latford devised the 1975 point system on a cocktail napkin in the Boot Hill Saloon in Daytona Beach. Under Latford’s system, winning a race paid 175 points. Points decreased in 5, 4 or 3-point intervals, with the 43rd-place finisher earning 34 points. Leading a lap was worth 5 bonus points and leading the most laps was worth an additional 5 bonus points. In 2004, NASCAR increased the winner’s point total to 180; in 2007-10, the winner got 185 points.Bob Harmeyer Getty Images
One point per position
In 2011, NASCAR changed the point system again: The race-winner got 43 points, plus 3 bonus points for winning. Second-place paid 42 points, decreasing in 1-point intervals so that the last-place finisher got just one point. Leading a lap was worth 1 point and leading the most laps was worth an additional 1 point.
To accommodate smaller 40-car fields, NASCAR adjusted this formula in 2016 so that the winner gets 40 points, plus 3 bonus points. From there, it decreased by one point per position.Getty Images Matt Sullivan