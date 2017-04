Attention race fans: You can now vote on who you think should be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

Fans can cast votes for up to five nominees for inclusion into the Class of 2018 atNASCAR.com/halloffame. Vote early and vote often, since each fan is allowed to vote up to 50 times per day.

The five nominees who receive the most votes will count as one of the 54 votes cast by the Voting Panel on NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Day on May 24.

Here are the 20 nominees under consideration for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2018: