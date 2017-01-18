NASCAR Hall of Fame class of 2017 highlights: Mark Martin

Editor’s Note: As we lead up to the 2017 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony this Friday, we will take a look at each of the five inductees and their contributions to NASCAR.

Driver Mark Martin, now 58, began his career in NASCAR in 1981 at the age of 22. He went on to pile up a total of 96 wins across NASCAR's three national touring series -- seventh-most of all time -- and finished runner-up in the NASCAR Premier Series championship standings a record five times.

Check out some of the defining moments from Martin's Hall of Fame career:

