NASCAR Hall of Fame class of 2017 highlights: Mark Martin
Driver Mark Martin, now 58, began his career in NASCAR in 1981 at the age of 22. He went on to pile up a total of 96 wins across NASCAR's three national touring series -- seventh-most of all time -- and finished runner-up in the NASCAR Premier Series championship standings a record five times.
Check out some of the defining moments from Martin's Hall of Fame career:
Jeff Zelevansky
Breaking in
Martin broke into NASCAR's top series in 1982 when he ran five races for owner Bud Reeder. His crew chief was Harry Hyde.
Styling
Martin was styling before the 1986 Daytona 500, but he still had yet to win a race. By his own admission, Martin wasn't ready to excel early in his career and later admitted to having a drinking problem then. But he overcame it and later in his career became one of the first drivers to dedicate himself to a rigorous physical fitness program that he believed gave him an edge over other drivers.
Pairing up with Roush
Martin's career didn't really take off until he was paired with car owner Jack Roush in 1989 -- the year Martin claimed six poles and won his first NASCAR Premier Series race at the age of 30.
First career win
Martin celebrates that first career Premier Series win at Rockingham in October of 1989.
First close call
Martin scored the first of his record five runner-up finishes in the championship standings in 1990 when he was penalized 46 points for an illegal carburetor at Richmond -- and ultimately lost out on the championship to Dale Earnhardt by just 26 points.
Coffee time
The Folger's Coffee-sponsored No. 6 Ford Martin drove for Roush Racing in 1990 and 1991.
Bridesmaid again
Martin finishes second to Harry Gant at Martinsville in the fall of 1991.
IROC success
Martin is enormously proud of his record in the now-defunct IROC Series, which pitted the best drivers from different disciplines in identical stock-car equipment against each other four times a year. He won 13 such races in a nine-season span, beginning when he was 35 and ending when he was 46.
Second close call
Martin drives the No. 6 Valvoline-sponsored Ford from 1994 through the 2000 season. He twice was runner-up in the chamionship points standings while driving this car -- to Earnhardt in 1994 and to Jeff Gordon again in 1998.
Daytona 500 Qualifying
Martin drives the No. 6 Viagra-sponsored Ford he began wheeling in 2001. He finished runner-up in the points standings a fourth time in it in 2002.
All-Star winner
Martin celebrates winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May of 2005. He also won the prestigious event in 1998 -- but 2005 was the first year $1 million was awarded to the winner.
Nipped at the line
Kevin Harvick narrowly edges Martin, then driver of the No. 01 Army-sponsored Chevrolet for short-lived Ginn Racing, for the win in one of the closest finishes in Daytona 500 history in 2007.
5 after 50
Martin celebrates his fifth win of the 2009 season in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. After two years of part-time participation in NASCAR's top series, Martin jumped back in the full-time ride for Hendrick and nearly won his first title, finishing second for the record fifth time to teammate Jimmie Johnson.
He was 50 years old. Only Harry Gant won more races after age 50 in his career than Martin did.
Satisfied
Despite coming so close to winning so many championships and never winning one at NASCAR's highest level, Martin says he long ago made peace with it and is "proud of what I accomplished in my career. I'm not sour about one thing I didn't accomplish."
Happy Hall date
Martin admits he will be nervous when he's officially inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame Friday night, but says he is thrilled with his selection.
Martin admits he will be nervous when he's officially inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame Friday night, but says he is thrilled with his selection.

His HOF numbers stand up against virtually anyone: 96 career victories that include 40 at the Cup level, 49 in what is now the XFINITY series (second only to record-holder Kyle Busch) and seven in just 25 career starts in the Truck Series. His 882 career Cup starts rank fifth of all time.