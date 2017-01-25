NASCAR drivers suited up for 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season

There are a lot of requirements for drivers at the NASCAR Media Tour, including getting their headshots taken for the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

Kurt Busch, Monster

Kyle Busch, M&M's

Landon Cassill, Loves

Ty Dillon, GEICO

Kevin Harvick, Jimmy John's

Erik Jones, 5-hour Energy

Matt Kenseth, DeWalt

Michael McDowell, K-Love

Jamie McMurray, McDonald's

Ryan Newman, Caterpillar

Danica Patrick, TaxAct

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Fastenal

Martin Truex Jr., Bass Pro Shops

Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row

AJ Allmendinger, Kroger

Aric Almriola, Smithfield

Trevor Bayne, Advocare

Clint Bowyer, Mobil1

Chris Buescher, Cottonelle

