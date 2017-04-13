NASCAR drivers gear up for much needed off weekend Chase Wilhelm Apr 13, 2017 at 10:20a ET Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams are set to enjoy a much needed off weekend before heading to Bristol Motor Speedway. Many have take to social media to share what they've been up to so far this week: Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Next Gallery 24 All 23 drivers who’ve scored stage points this season Start Gallery » FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes Play Now!