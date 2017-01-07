NASCAR community revels in rare Charlotte snowfall

NASCAR winter wonderland

There are three things you need to know about Charlotte, North Carolina:

1. The vast majority of the NASCAR teams are based in the Charlotte area.

2. The average annual snowfall in Charlotte is 4.3 inches.

3. When a snowstorm is forecast, everyone around here goes nuts and everything shuts down.

Friday night and Saturday morning, the forecast in Charlotte was for as much as 8 inches of snow. It turned out to be more like 1 or 2 inches in some parts of the area and the full 8 inches in others, depending where you fell on the snow line.

The snowstorm meant NASCAR peeps could enjoy a rare moment when Charlotte briefly became a winter wonderland.