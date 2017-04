Given that the vast majority of the NASCAR industry lives and works in the Metro Charlotte area, there was much rejoicing Monday night when North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65 in Phoenix to win the NCAA men’s college basketball championship.

NASCAR XFINITY Series regular Elliott Sadler was at the game with his spotter Brett Griffin.

Cora Sadler, the daughter of Elliott’s brother Hermie, is one of the North Carolina cheerleaders.

Needless to say, it was a huge night for the Carolina faithful.

Congrats, Tar Heels and their fans!