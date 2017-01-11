NASCAR community reacts to Carl Edwards press conference

The following is a statement from Bristol Motor Speedway Executive Vice President & General Manager Jerry Caldwell on Carl Edwards' announcement:

"All of us at Bristol Motor Speedway are going to miss seeing Carl at The Last Great Colosseum.

Carl has numerous accomplishments at Bristol, highlighted by his unforgettable 2008 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race win when he perfected the bump 'n' run in the closing laps to beat Kyle Busch, one of the most memorable and exciting moments in BMS history.

With four wins, including last April's Food City 500, and four poles at BMS in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Carl leaves a great Bristol legacy - one of the best of the last decade.

We wish him and his family all the best in their future endeavors."