NASCAR community reacts to Carl Edwards press conference
Carl Edwards confirmed what FOXSports.com first reported Tuesday that he'll be stepping away from racing in 2017 and has no intentions of returning to NASCAR racing full-time.
Carl Edwards confirmed what FOXSports.com first reported Tuesday that he'll be stepping away from racing in 2017 and has no intentions of returning to NASCAR racing full-time.
Statement from NASCAR Chairman & CEO Brian France on Carl Edwards
“Carl Edwards has made an indelible mark on NASCAR. His hard-charging driving style has led to memorable moments that will live forever in the history of our sport. Carl’s passion and personality will greatly be missed – as will the signature backflips that NASCAR fans have come to expect following his victories. We wish Carl nothing but the best as he enters this next phase in life.”
Statement from Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles on Carl Edward’s retirement from NASCAR Sprint Cup racing following the 2016 season:
“Carl Edwards has been a fan favorite at the Speedway for more than a decade,” said IMS President J. Douglas Boles. “Everyone at the Racing Capital of the World has loved welcoming him to our track and has enjoyed celebrating some big moments with him, including earning the pole at the 2015 Brickyard 400. Carl has meant so much to the entire motorsports community and his status as a top-tier driver has never been in question. I join everyone in congratulating Carl on a fantastic career and wishing him and his family all the best moving forward.”
The following is a statement from Bristol Motor Speedway Executive Vice President & General Manager Jerry Caldwell on Carl Edwards' announcement:
"All of us at Bristol Motor Speedway are going to miss seeing Carl at The Last Great Colosseum.
Carl has numerous accomplishments at Bristol, highlighted by his unforgettable 2008 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race win when he perfected the bump 'n' run in the closing laps to beat Kyle Busch, one of the most memorable and exciting moments in BMS history.
With four wins, including last April's Food City 500, and four poles at BMS in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Carl leaves a great Bristol legacy - one of the best of the last decade.
We wish him and his family all the best in their future endeavors."