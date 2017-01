Sunday saw a pair of dramatic NFL playoff games, with the Green Bay Packers kicking a last-second field goal to beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 on FOX, and the Pittsburgh Steelers using six field goals to edge the Kansas City Chiefs 18-16.

And like other sports fans across the country, the NASCAR community was into the games in a big way.

