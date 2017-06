Trevor Bayne and his wife, Ashton, welcomed the birth of their second child, Levi, this morning.

Bayne documented the birth on Instagram and mentioned his faith as Ashton labored for 18 hours before a C-section was performed.

Levi becomes the baby brother of Trevor and Ashton's daughter, Elizabeth, who is 18 months old.

Check out the photo of baby Levi and the response from the NASCAR community to the good news: