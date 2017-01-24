12 takes on NASCAR’s enhanced points system
Monday night live on FS1’s “NASCAR Race Hub,” a group of the sport’s stakeholders unveiled the new NASCAR points system for 2017, which splits races into three stages, paying points for wins and finishes in each stage.
Here’s what those at the announcement had to say:NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
The format
“The enhanced format … is going to reward performance over the course of the entire season, something our fans have consistently asked for. Every race matters, and winning is more important than ever.” — Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officerGetty Images Getty Images
Collaboration
“Just being a part of this, in that room, collaborating and hearing the different views and having everybody's input from team principals, track operators and owners, the drivers, NASCAR, networks, it was a pretty amazing experience, and I think what came out of it was this balance between what the fans are asking for and what we can do to make the races even more exciting and make more moments.”— Jeff Gordon, former driver and FOX analystNASCAR via Getty Images Sarah Crabill
Strategy
“It's going to be very interesting to watch these crew chiefs try to figure out the strategies that will help their drivers obtain the most points for each stage, and it's going to be fun to see how this evolves. I think it's an exciting time for NASCAR, and the fans should be pretty excited about this.” — Dale Earnhardt Jr., driverGetty Images Getty Images
Improvement
“All of us, we're in the job of promoting our sport. All of us do that. To do it as a group and to come up with a format as an enhancement and opportunity, that's what we do, and I'm excited. I think about I want to be part of a sport that wants to improve. We can never sit back and think we're good enough. That never happens.” — Joie Chitwood, chief operating officer, International Speedway Corp.NASCAR via Getty Images Chris Trotman
Incentives
“There are no off weeks. Every single race matters. I think Steve (O’Donnell) hit the nail on the head there. Not only that, but every lap of every race matters.” — Denny Hamlin, driverNASCAR via Getty Images Robert Laberge
Going forward
“We’ve all talked about it with our crew chiefs, with our team members, and they're chomping at the bit to get to the track, because what they see is that this new format, the new scoring system, injects an infinite number of strategies, about how to win a stage, how to win a race, how to make the playoffs, and of course that gets more exposure for our partners and sponsors.” — Steve Newmark, president, Roush Fenway RacingGetty Images Getty Images
Push harder
“If you incentivize them to go earn something during the race, it makes it so they want to race that much harder, and race fans deserve to see races that matter, and this is an enhancement that will help make that happen, and when races matter, the fans win.” — Jeff Burton, former driver and NBC analystGetty Images Jared C. Tilton
Aggression
“I look at races as soon as the plate tracks, especially Talladega, and you might have seen cars that have lagged back in the past. You're not going to do that anymore. The single-file, high-line ride out, those days are gone, and I think that's great.” — Brad Keselowski, driverGetty Images Getty Images
The drivers
“Our drivers are super excited about it. These drivers are fierce. They're racing every lap as hard as they can, and what we're going to be able to do is showcase that.” — Brett Frood, executive vice president, Stewart-Haas RacingGetty Images Getty Images
The fans
“I think the core fans are going to love it. I think new fans are going to adapt to it because more like other sports, we've got scoring throughout the entire event. It's nothing but an enhancement, and we couldn't be more excited. It's going to be fantastic.” — Marshall Carlson, president, Hendrick MotorsportsNASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Back and forth
“It's been the best discussion, group discussion I've ever been a part of in the sport. Fantastic candor, a lot of ideas thrown on the wall with this group, and we went from one side to the other, and everybody had some great input. But it all came back to what's going to be great for the fans, what's going to be great for us as fans but for all the fans whether in the stands or at home.” — Marcus Smith, CEO, Speedway Motorsports Inc.Getty Images Brian A. Westerholt
Bonus points
“A big deal for me is also the idea that bonus points carry over to every round. So in the past, you raced 26 races and the playoff points that you received benefitted you in Round 1 to help you advance to the Round of 12 and then they were over. I think it's a real incentive to say, ‘Hey, when I go to the Round of 12 and they reset the points, they're going to add my playoff bonus, and I'm going to get a reset again in the Round of 8.’ That's a big deal. I'm thinking about that every round of -- every race, every lap, even into the playoffs, so that part of it's a big deal.” — Dave Alpern, president, Joe Gibbs Racing