Monster Energy Cup Series points update after Martinsville
1
Kyle Larson, 268 points (8 playoff points)
2
Chase Elliott, 264 (2 playoff points)
3
Martin Truex Jr., 236 (9 playoff points)
4
Brad Keselowski, 234 (10 playoff points)
5
Joey Logano, 207 (1 playoff point)
6
Kyle Busch, 188
7
Ryan Blaney, 179
8
Clint Bowyer, 174
9
Jamie McMurray, 163
10
Kevin Harvick, 154 (3 playoff points)
11
Ryan Newman, 152 (5 playoff points)
12
Kasey Kahne, 146
13
Erik Jones, 144
14
Jimmie Johnson, 141
15
Trevor Bayne, 140
16
Denny Hamlin, 139
17
Aric Almirola, 127
18
Austin Dillon, 112
19
Kurt Busch, 119 (5 playoff points)
20
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 113
