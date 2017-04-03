Monster Energy Cup Series points update after Martinsville

Six races into the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season and already the points are taking shape.
 
Here’s where the top 20 Cup drivers rank in points following Sunday’s  STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
1

Kyle Larson, 268 points (8 playoff points)
1

Kyle Larson, 268 points (8 playoff points)

The hottest driver in NASCAR, Larson had a bad race at Martinsville, but still holds a narrow points lead.
2

Chase Elliott, 264 (2 playoff points)
2

Chase Elliott, 264 (2 playoff points)

On Saturday, Elliott won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville and on Sunday scored his third top-five finish of 2017.
3

Martin Truex Jr., 236 (9 playoff points)
3

Martin Truex Jr., 236 (9 playoff points)

The Las Vegas winner is off to a strong start and so is his Furniture Row Racing team, which is outperforming Joe Gibbs Racing right now.
4

Brad Keselowski, 234 (10 playoff points)
4

Brad Keselowski, 234 (10 playoff points)

On Sunday, Keselowski scored his first Martinsville win, the first here for Team Penske since 2004 and the first for Ford since 2002. He has five consecutive top-five finishes.
5

Joey Logano, 207 (1 playoff point)
5

Joey Logano, 207 (1 playoff point)

A model of consistency, Logano has five finishes of sixth or better so far this season.
6

Kyle Busch, 188
6

Kyle Busch, 188

With two top-three finishes in the last three races, Busch is knocking on the door to Victory Lane.
7

Ryan Blaney, 179
7

Ryan Blaney, 179

A runner-up finish in the Daytona 500 was the first of Blaney’s three top-10 finishes so far this season.
8

Clint Bowyer, 174
8

Clint Bowyer, 174

Bowyer and Stewart-Haas Racing are a great fit, but that shouldn’t really be too surprising.
9

Jamie McMurray, 163
9

Jamie McMurray, 163

Yes, Martinsville was awful, as McMurray lost a tire and finished last. But his season has been solid.
10

Kevin Harvick, 154 (3 playoff points)
10

Kevin Harvick, 154 (3 playoff points)

This is kind of a surprise: Harvick, the 2014 NASCAR champion, has yet to post a top-five finish in 2017.
11

Ryan Newman, 152 (5 playoff points)
11

Ryan Newman, 152 (5 playoff points)

Newman won at Phoenix earlier this year and is doing well in the points.
12

Kasey Kahne, 146
12

Kasey Kahne, 146

It’s been an up-and-down season so far for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, who opened the year with a pair of top-seven runs. He hasn’t finished in the top 10 since.
13

Erik Jones, 144
13

Erik Jones, 144

In his rookie season and with a start-up second car at Furniture Row Racing, Jones has acquitted himself well.
14

Jimmie Johnson, 141
14

Jimmie Johnson, 141

You expect a seven-time champion to be running better. But as we saw last year, Johnson and his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team are one of the very few teams that can find speed quickly.
15

Trevor Bayne, 140
15

Trevor Bayne, 140

In six races, Bayne has finished no better than 10th and no worse than 23rd. Most of the time, he seems to run around 15th or so, which is where he stands in points.

16

Denny Hamlin, 139
16

Denny Hamlin, 139

The 2015 Daytona 500 winner, like Kevin Harvick and Jimmie Johnson, is still looking for his first top-five finish this year.
17

Aric Almirola, 127
17

Aric Almirola, 127

A fourth-place finish in the Daytona 500 was the best so far in 2017 for Almirola.
18

Austin Dillon, 112
18

Austin Dillon, 112

In the last two weekends, Dillon has finally started showing some improvement after a slow start to the season.
19

Kurt Busch, 119 (5 playoff points)
19

Kurt Busch, 119 (5 playoff points)

It’s a good thing for Busch that he won the Daytona 500, because the rest of the season has been a real struggle.
20

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 113
20

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 113

The Roush Fenway Racing Fords are better this year, but still not where they need to be.
