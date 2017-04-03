Martinsville social media reactions from STP 500

Tom Jensen
Martinsville-stp-500-2017

Martinsville-stp-500-2017

Sunday was a huge day at Martinsville Speedway, where Brad Keselowski became the first two-time winner of 2017 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. 

Keselowski’s victory in the STP 500 came in Team Penske’s 1,000th NASCAR race.

Here’s a social media recap of the first short-track race of the season.

© Scott R LePage/LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Scott R LePage/LAT Images

Next Gallery
9

8 takeaways from a magical weekend at Martinsville
Start Gallery »
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!