Looking ahead: 5 keys to success for Paul Menard in 2017

Editor's Note: Over the next several weeks leading up to The Clash at Daytona, we will feature keys to success for a different driver each day.
The 2016 season served as Paul Menard’s worst since joining Richard Childress Racing in 2011. He finished 25th in the standings and only posted three top-10 finishes.
As we head into 2017, every driver has a clean slate, and here are five keys for Menard to find success in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.
More consistent results
For the first time since 2009, Menard had an average finish outside of the top 20. Menard hasn’t shown that he is a front-runner who will win races but a realistic expectation of competing for top-10s should be his goal.Getty Images Getty Images
Gelling with Matt Borland
After Menard had Justin Alexander and Danny Stockman Jr. split the season as his crew chief in 2016, he’ll get a veteran who won races in the past with his RCR teammate Ryan Newman.
Borland has spent the past three seasons working with the Haas F1 team and Stewart-Haas Racing but will jump back on the pit box for Menard in 2017. There will likely be some growing pains but Borland took Newman to Victory Lane 12 times.WP
Limiting accidents
Menard recorded six DNFs in 2016 with only one coming because of a mechanical failure. Whether it’s running too hard and blowing a tire or getting caught up in a crash, Menard needs to focus on being there when the checkered flag waves.
He finished 14th in the standings in 2015 because he only recorded one DNF due to an engine failure at Texas. That method is the best for Menard to look for a Chase spot in 2017.
Improvement at the intermediate tracks
Most NASCAR races take place at 1.5-mile intermediate tracks and Menard’s career average finish (20.84) doesn’t put him in a position to be a regular contender. His best finish at an intermediate track last year was 14th in the season finale at Homestead.Getty Images Getty Images
Win and you’re in
One of the biggest pros of the playoff system for drivers is that finding one win can boost your season a lot. Look at Chris Buescher last season. His numbers show a guy who should have placed around 28th in the points standings but he ended up 16th with a rain-shortened race win at Pocono.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR