Looking ahead: 5 keys to success for AJ Allmendinger in 2017

After a strong season with the single-car JTG Daugherty Racing team in 2016, AJ Allmendinger gets a teammate in Chris Buescher for 2017.
The ‘Dinger finished 19th in the points standings in 2016 after making The Chase in 2014 with a win at Watkins Glen International.
Check out what Allmendinger needs to do in 2017 to make his way back to the playoffs:Getty Images Getty Images
Building on consistency
Allmendinger posted his second-most top-10 finishes of his career (9) in 2016 and finished in the top-five twice. Allmendinger finished just outside of NASCAR’s playoffs in 2016 and will be a contender in 2017 if he can build off of his previous success.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Making moves at Martinsville
Allmendinger has been a steady top-10 contender at Martinsville since joining JTG. He’s finished 11th or better in five of the last six races at the paperclip, with his only poor finish coming because of an oil leak. His second-place finish in the spring race last year was his career-best at the short track.Getty Images Getty Images
Having a teammate
Adding a car to a race team is always a bit of an unpredictable situation. The only way for JTG to have success with two cars is if they work together to get the most they can each race. With Allmendinger as the veteran of the group, he’ll have to work closely with Chris Buescher to help the two flourish together.
Road courses
Allmendinger’s lone Cup Series win came at Watkins Glen in 2014 and he’s been at his best when NASCAR leaves the ovals. In 16 career starts at road courses, Allmendinger has seven top-five and 12 top-10 finishes.
Win and you’re in
When it comes to the playoff format, finding your way to Victory Lane can be the difference between a 25th and 15th in the points standings. With an advantage over most drivers at the road courses and continued success at Martinsville, Allmendinger only needs one great race to elevate his season to new heights.Nigel Kinrade/LAT Photo USA