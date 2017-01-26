Looking ahead: 5 keys to success for Danica Patrick in 2017

Editor's Note: Over the next several weeks leading up to The Clash at Daytona, we will feature keys to success for a different driver each day.

Danica Patrick enters her fifth full-time season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2017 -- and based off of the expectations, she hasn’t lived up to the hype.

Patrick did make some smaller strides in 2016, like keeping her car clean and completing the fourth-most laps last season. But fort he first time since becoming a full-time driver in NASCAR's top series, she failed to record a single top-10 finish and ended up a disappointing 24th in the points for the second year in a row.

Check out the five keys for Patrick to have a successful season in 2017:

Getty Images

Getty Images