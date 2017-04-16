NASCAR drivers go short-track racing during off weekend

While many NASCAR drivers are taking advantage of a rare off weekend by hitting the beach or relaxing at home, a select few chose a different route.

While Kyle Larson picked up a victory at Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California, Kyle Busch competed in the Easter Bunny 150 -- an annual super late model race at Hickory Motor Speedway in Hickory, North Carolina.

Kasey Kahne was also busy in Texas cheering on his sprint-car racing team who was also victorious.

Check out how all three drivers spent Saturday night: