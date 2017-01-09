Jimmie Johnson’s Daytona 500 paint schemes through the years

Seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has raced a wide variety of cool-looking paint schemes through the years in the Daytona 500 (Feb. 26, FOX).

in 16 tries, Johnson has earned two victories, seven top five finishes and a pair of poles.

Check out every paint scheme the Hendrick Motorsports driver has piloted in the Great American Race.

