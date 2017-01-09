Jimmie Johnson’s Daytona 500 paint schemes through the years
Seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has raced a wide variety of cool-looking paint schemes through the years in the Daytona 500 (Feb. 26, FOX).
in 16 tries, Johnson has earned two victories, seven top five finishes and a pair of poles.
Check out every paint scheme the Hendrick Motorsports driver has piloted in the Great American Race.Brian Czobat / autostock © 271 Fryling Ave SW Concord, NC 28025 W 704.786.2919 C 704.904.2745 autostock/Brian Czobat
2002 Daytona 500
Johnson started on pole in his first career Daytona 500, finishing a solid 15th-place.F.Peirce Williams
2003 Daytona 500
After starting 10th, Johnson battled with the likes of Michael Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Jr. before rain made the race official after 109 laps, as Waltrip went on to win his second Daytona 500, while Johnson finished 3rd.F.Peirce Williams
2004 Daytona 500
Johnson piloted this No. 48 Lowe's Chevrolet to a fifth-place finish in 2004.world copyright Robt.LeSieur
2005 Daytona 500
After starting on the front row, Johnson earned his second consecutive fifth-place finish, while Hendrick Motorsports teammate and co-owner of the No. 48, Jeff Gordon, rolled into Victory Lane for the third time in the Daytona 500.copyright ©Robt.LeSieur
2006 Daytona 500
Despite crew chief Chad Knaus being suspended by NASCAR for an illegal rear window adjustment in qualifying, Johnson overcame adversity to win his first Daytona 500 with interim crew chief Darian Grubb. He also won his first championship later that year.no commercial use without express written consent-Copyright Robert LeSieur USA tel 843 672 9777 or 704 534 7171-RobertLeSi Copyright Robert LeSieur
2007 Daytona 500
A year after his first Daytona 500 victory, Johnson wasn't so lucky this time around. After starting 21st, he was caught up in an accident on his way to a dismal 39th-place result.NIgel Kinrade/Autostock
2008 Daytona 500
In 2008, the "Car of Tomorrow" debuted in the Daytona 500. Johnson earned his second career pole for the race, but he was only able to manage a 27th-place finish.
2009 Daytona 500
After starting seventh, it was more of the same for Johnson in the Daytona 500 in 2009. Ironically, the race was shortened by 48 laps due to rain and Johnson finished a disappointing 31st.
2010 Daytona 500
The No. 48 team sported a new blue-and-white look for the 2010 running of the Great American Race. But, the fresh paint scheme wasn't enough to get a good finish, as Johnson suffered rear axle issues on his way to a 35th-place result.© LAT South LAT Photographic LAT South
2011 Daytona 500
Johnson and Jeff Gordon (24) race their heavily-damaged cars through the corner in the 2011 Daytona 500. Johnson and Gordon were among the many who were caught up in an early wreck.© LAT South LAT Photo USA LAT South
2012 Daytona 500
Johnson and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team debuted a slick blue-and-white paint scheme for the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series season. But, the car didn't stay nice very long after the green flag, after Johnson was involved in a hard crash on Lap 2 following a lengthy rain delay.Nigel Kinrade/LAT Photo USA
2013 Daytona 500
Johnson flies under the checkered flag to win his second Daytona 500 in 2013. And this time, crew chief Chad Knaus was atop the pit box to celebrate with the team. It was also the second year Johnson was able to win NASCAR's biggest race and the title in the same season.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
2014 Daytona 500
After starting 32nd, Johnson sported this clean-looking paint scheme while working his way through the field en route to a fifth-place finish.© Russell LaBounty/NKP Russell LaBounty
2015 Daytona 500
In another new paint scheme, Johnson put this No. 48 Chevrolet on the front row and finished fifth once again in 2015.Nigel Kinrade/LAT Photo USA
2016 Daytona 500
Bringing back an old Daytona tradition, Johnson poses next to his No. 48 ride in 2016. He started out the season with a 16th-place finish in the race.