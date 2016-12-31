Season snapshot: Jimmie Johnson’s 2016 title year in review
In the end, Jimmie Johnson earned a seventh NASCAR Premier Series championship that tied him for most of all time with Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.
But it wasn't easy, and it wasn't without some downs to go with all the ups in 2016. How Johnson and his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team perservered through some of the tough times to come out on top at the end is a story in itself.
Check out 10 moments that defined Johnson's incredible season:
Atlanta
Johnson won the second race of the season in the spring at Atlanta.
Fontana
Driving a No. 48 car featured a Superman paint scheme while wearing a Superman fire suit made Johnson seem invincible as he won again at Fontana.
Pocono
Johnson dropped to sixth in points after crashing in the June race at Pocono, finishing 35th. It was his fifth finish of 17th or worse in a troubling stretch of seven races.
Kentucky
Back-to-back crashes in July races at Daytona and Kentucky (shown here) led to finishes of 35th and 32nd, respectively.
New Hampshire
After starting from the pole, Johnson finished a disappointing 12th in the July race at New Hampshire. It was his sixth consecutive race without a top-10 finish and came on the heels of the back-to-back wrecks at Daytona and Kentucky.
Dover
After leading 118 laps but fading to a 12th-place finish at Chicagoland in the opening race fo the Chase playoffs, Johnson arrived at Dover and did what he needed to do to ensure he advanced out of the first round of the Chase, finishing seventh after leading 90 laps.
Charlotte
Johnson led another 155 laps and this time closed the deal in the Chase race at Charlotte in the fall, ensuring he would move on to the Round of 8 in the playoffs.
Martinsville
Another clutch Chase win at Martinsville after leading 92 laps clinched Johnson's place in the Championship 4 for the season finale at Homestead.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Homestead
When Carl Edwards and Joey Logano wrecked on a restart with 10 laps to go in the season finale at Homestead, Johnson was there to take advantage. He surged to the front and won his fifth race of the season despite leading only three laps -- and secured his record-tying title in the process.
Awards Ceremony
Johnson, with wife Chandra, was treated like royalty at the NASCAR post-season Awards Ceremony in Las Vegas -- and rightly so. No wonder they were smiling, and probably still are.