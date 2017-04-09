5 who can win O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas

It's likely to be a wild day in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.
In the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race since the 1.5 mile track was repaved and reconfigured, here are five drivers who can win:
5
Chase Elliott
Yes, it's starting to sound like the proverbial broken record -- but Elliott will win one sooner or later, and likely sooner rather than later. Even though he had to go to a backup car and didn't get it through inspection in time to qualify after wrecking his primary car in practice on Friday, the backup No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet has been bad fast in every practice since then.
4
Kyle Larson
The conventional NASCAR thinking always has been that once Larson starts winning, he'll win in bunches. Well, he earned his first win of the season -- and the second of his young career -- two weeks ago at Fontana, and he was second-fastest and third-fastest in the final two Cup practices on Saturday.
Forget the fact that he's starting 24th after losing control of his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy and going for a long slide in Friday qualifying. Johnson was fastest in Saturday's final practice and can never be counted out at a track where he has won a record six times, even if it is different now with new asphalt and reconfigured Turns 1 and 2.
2
Brad Keselowski
Keselowski has never won at Texas in 17 career starts. But he qualified well and will start fifth, plus he's very confident after posting the fastest lap time of 196.143 miles per hour in Saturday's morning practice.
Like Keselowski, Harvick has yet to win at TMS. In fact, it is one of only four current NASCAR Cup Series tracks where he doesn't have at least one victory. But he'll start from the pole and he seems to have a better handle on the new track than many of his fellow competitors, so perhaps he'll follow up his first career Texas pole with his first win in the Lone Star State.