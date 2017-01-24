Funniest moments from first day of NASCAR Media Tour
About half of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers participated in the first day of NASCAR Media Tour Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Drivers were busy with interviews, photo shoots and a variety of other media obligations.
But, it wasn't all serious.
Check out what some drivers said to create a few laughs throughout the day:
AJ Allmendinger’s bad golf game
Fending off specifics about his secret test on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course recently, Allmendinger found a way to bring up his subpar golf game:
"I had heard a rumor there was a stock car test going on around Charlotte," Allmendinger said. "I was golfing that day. Shot an 86. I four-putted the first green. It was terrible! I'll just say that we were out there collecting data. I had a lot of fun. It would be something I would enjoy. It was better than my golf game, let's put it that way. I had 43 putts that round. Do you know how bad that is? It's horrible. But I didn't throw the putter so I'm growing in maturity as a person."
Chase Elliott wants chicken wings
On Monday, Hendrick Motorsports unveiled Elliott’s new Hooters No. 24 Chevrolet for the 2017 season. During photo shoots and videos with the restaurant chain, he talked about what caught his eye the most:
"I got to stare – I didn't get to eat – at a lot of chicken wings yesterday, which was tough but probably a good thing," said Elliott. "I need to get back in the gym. But it was a lot of fun and I'm glad to have them on board."
Jimmie Johnson is turning gray
During Johnson’s early days of Cup Series dominance, fans were always quick to show their displeasure for how much success achieved in such a short period of time. But times have appeared to have changed, as he’s noticed more cheers than boos. The seven-time champ offered up a reason why:
"Yeah, I think when a driver has enough gray in his beard, the fans kind of let you off the hook a little bit," said Johnson as the crowd laughed. "There has been a shift over the last two or three years, for sure. Homestead and even before we won the race and the championship, they introduced us on stage and there was a much larger roar than I anticipated hearing. So, I guess I've earned my spot now after 15 seasons and seven championships; well, at that point, six championships. But, I think tenure plays a big role."
Clint Bowyer works for Santa Claus
Bowyer is always good for a few laughs with his fun, witty personality. Tuesday was no different, as the new driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing shared how his boss, Tony Stewart, doubles as Santa.
“I went down to the company Christmas party and I look over, and Santa Claus is there," Bowyer said. "And then, I got to looking a little closer. It’s Tony. Tony is Santa Claus. Which by the way, he fit perfectly in the outfit. It’s like it was tailored to it."
And after a trying 2016 season, Bowyer wanted to make sure he wasn’t forgotten.
"Hi, everyone. Remember me?!," Bowyer said. "It's nice to be happy."
Sarcastic Matt Kenseth
Kenseth was in prime form during his Tuesday media center, cracking jokes with his famous dry sense of humor when asked about Carl Edwards’ departure from NASCAR and Joe Gibbs Racing.
“Carl’s not racing this year?," Kenseth said. "Are you serious? I was surprised as anyone else.”
He also jokingly indicated he still doesn’t have a good understanding as to why Edwards decided to leave.
“I really don’t. I actually called and asked him about it, and when I hung up, it was probably less clear than when I picked it up," Kenseth said as the room eruped in laughter.
And he was even surprised when he found out he had a new spotter for the 2017 season.
"I do?!," he said. "I'm learning so much in here."
Kurt Busch amazed by drivers who can drive fast and party hard
Last weekend, Kurt and Kyle Busch competed in the Race of Champions at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.
Kurt Busch shared some funny moments from the event, including driver struggles and late-night partying.
“For some reason, everyone was forgetting what gear to put their car in when they were leaving the staging area on Sunday," said Busch. "Scott Speed literally drove through (Helio) Castroneves in the staging area and wrecked two cars. My little brother (Kyle Busch) thought he was in first gear, but he was in fast reverse and he backed into another car. I was like, ‘Guys, why are we so nervous as the American team?’
“And then, there’s guys like David Coulthard (former F1 driver), who I think they are machines because they shouldn’t be allowed to race that fast and party that hard in the same 24 hours. I tell you, those Europeans know how to do a lot of good things in racecars, but they’re pretty good at staying up late, as well.”Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Landon Cassill wants breakfast
In 2013 at Talladega, David Ragan and David Gilliland shocked the world by teaming up to finish 1-2, respectively, in FRM Fords.
Cassill heads back to Front Row Motorsports for the 2017 season and he’ll have Ragan as a teammate. He’s hopeful they can rekindle the same magic in the Daytona 500, but with Cassill in Victory Lane:
"My car is gonna be bright and yellow at Daytona and it's gonna look good, and hopefully I can see you guys for breakfast the day after," Cassill said. "I'm gonna tweet that today because yesterday it was 34 days until Daytona, so I'm gonna tweet that it's 34 days until I see you for breakfast. How about that?"
Jamie McMurray isn’t following his fellow Missourian
McMurray, a Joplin, Missouri native, was just as shocked as anyone by Carl Edwards’ departure. But when asked on if he’s ever thought about stepping away from the car, being from Missouri, he had to laugh it off:
"Um, I don't know if the state you're born in really has anything to do with the retirement factor," McMurray said. "Seems like a pretty big stretch. I'm going to try to link those, but I don't think I can."
Ty Dillon’s wife can bake
Dillon, who will drive the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet in 2017, shared how a cake disaster turned into a masterpiece, all thanks to his talented wife, Haley:
“It’s funny how that whole thing started. It was my mom’s birthday and my wife said she wanted to do a cake for my mom," said Dillon. "She went out and bought the stuff and we did it and we laughed so hard at that first cake. It was two layers, but there were so wonky and off to the side. But she put some flowers around it and I said, ‘You made that look pretty.’ She was like, ‘I think I could do this.’ So she just started doing other cakes and people started asking her about them and then it kind of blew up pretty quick. I said, ‘I hope you enjoy making cakes because this might be a thing.’
Matt DiBenedetto’s napping partner
Driving the No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford in 2017, DiBenedetto has picked fellow competitor and close friend, Ryan Ellis, be his public relations representative.
“DiBurrito” has also found a friend in Ellis’ dog, Andy, but it’s still a mystery as to why the dog got pink eye after visiting with Matt recently:
"Apparently, I'm a bad dog-sitter," said DiBenedetto. "I don't know what happened because all we did was nap together all day. I did notice something on his eye and I texted him and told him right away and say, 'Hey, I noticed something on your dog's eye. It wasn't me. I wasn't trying to hurt your dog.' Andy is my napping partner."
Michael McDowell doesn’t care about trophies
McDowell scored his first career NASCAR XFINITY Series win at Road America in August 2016.
When asked where they special trophy is now, he offered a surprising answer.
"It's on the floor in my guest room because my wife made me take it down to put up Christmas decorations," said McDowell. "Trophies to me have never been significant. "I've given away all of them and I plan on giving that one away, as well."
All of the lights
One of the biggest things that stuck out during the first day of NASCAR’s Media Tour was how bright the lighting was in the room for camera purposes. Drivers almost needed sunglasses to see:
“You guys are gonna get a sun tan in here,” said Richard Petty Motorsports driver Aric Almirola.