Jeff Gordon’s triumphant day to remember in Rolex 24 at Daytona

Wayne Taylor Racing teammates (L-R) Max Angelelli, Jeff Gordon, Ricky Taylor and Jordan Taylor celebrate their win in the Rolex 24 at Daytona on Sunday.

For Gordon, who retired as a full-time driver in the NASCAR Premier Series at the end of the 2015 season and now is a FOX Sports NASCAR television analyst, it was a triumphant return to a race that he had competed in only once previously -- finishing third in 2007, also while driving for Wayne Taylor Racing.

Take a look at Gordon's special Rolex weekend documented in photos.

© Michael L. Levitt

