Jeff Gordon’s triumphant day to remember in Rolex 24 at Daytona
Wayne Taylor Racing teammates (L-R) Max Angelelli, Jeff Gordon, Ricky Taylor and Jordan Taylor celebrate their win in the Rolex 24 at Daytona on Sunday.
For Gordon, who retired as a full-time driver in the NASCAR Premier Series at the end of the 2015 season and now is a FOX Sports NASCAR television analyst, it was a triumphant return to a race that he had competed in only once previously -- finishing third in 2007, also while driving for Wayne Taylor Racing.
Take a look at Gordon's special Rolex weekend documented in photos.
Gordon talks with the media prior to the start of the race.
Gordon signs autographs with teammate Jordan Taylor.
Gordon and his Wayne Taylor Racing teammates wave to the crowd at Daytona International Speedway as they walk onto the grid just before the start of the race.
Gordon joins his teammates on the starting grid as the national anthem is played.
A look at the No. 10 car Gordon and his teammates drove to victory early in the race.
The No. 10 team executes a pit stop.
Here's something Gordon never had to do while forging his legendary career in NASCAR: drive on track in a race at night.
The No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R. gets up to speed with Gordon behind the wheel.
The winning team of drivers celebrates finishing No. 1.
The drivers are joined on-stage for the beginning of the post-race celebration by the entire Wayne Taylor Racing team and support group.
The American flag joins the checkered flag in Victory Lane.
Gordon and his teammates spray each other with champagne in Victory Lane.
Gordon proudly displays the American flag -- or was he using it as a shield as his teammates dump even more champagne on him post-race?
Gordon continues to be a favorite target of his champagne-toting teammates during the victory celebration.
Gordon finally is able to exact some champagne-dumping revenge on teammate Jordan Taylor.
Angelilli (far left) displays his native Italian flag along with his three American teammates and their U.S. flags in Victory Lane. With the win, Gordon becomes only the fourth driver in history who has won both the Daytona 500 and the Rolex 24 -- with the others being A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti and Jamie McMurray.
"This is very surreal to me, this whole experience and moment, to have this on my resumé," Gordon said. "It's a very elite group that's won the Daytona 500 and the Rolex 24 together. That's something I'm very, very proud of."
Gordon's family joins him in Victory Lane -- wife Ingrid Vandebosch, daughter Ella and son Leo -- making it a family affair.